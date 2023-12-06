RAW star is the funniest person in the WWE locker room, according to Braun Strowman (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman recently shed light on what some of his fellow WWE Superstars are like behind the scenes.

The former Universal Champion's menacing on-screen persona has participated in a variety of storylines over the years. At the start of his career, he portrayed a silent giant in The Wyatt Family. As the years went on, fans got to see a more fun-loving, light-hearted side to his personality.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman jokingly named himself as WWE's funniest wrestler. Aside from himself, the 40-year-old said RAW star Kofi Kingston makes people laugh in the locker room:

"Honestly, everyone has such unique personalities," Strowman stated. "It's any given moment who's gonna say something funny or do stuff like that. The locker room as a whole is really fun. It's enjoyable. I miss that camaraderie, goofing off, having fun with everybody. Kofi is one funny son of a gun, that's for sure. Kofi always is one that lights up the room with just his presence being there, whatever comical relief that comes out of his mouth, so we'll go with Kofi. Kofi and myself, of course!" [3:12 – 3:43]

Braun Strowman has not wrestled since May due to a neck injury. He added that Alpha Academy member Otis is also humorous backstage:

"Otis is pretty funny, too, but he's a different kind of funny!" Strowman continued. [3:45 – 3:48]

In the video above, The Monster of All Monsters shared his thoughts on Bray Wyatt, Chad Gable, and several other WWE stars.

Braun Strowman once danced with Kofi Kingston in WWE

On December 27, 2019, Braun Strowman teamed up with Big E and Kofi Kingston to defeat Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

After the match, Big E and Kingston encouraged their tag team partner to take to the center of the ring and dance for the WWE Universe.

Braun Strowman initially seemed reluctant before eventually giving in to the New Day members. As the crowd chanted, "Get these hips," the former Wyatt Family star danced for several seconds before bowing to the audience.

Who do you think is the funniest person in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

