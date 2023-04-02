RAW star humiliates Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2023

Grayson Waller might not have won a title in WWE but has shown promise on the developmental brand. Today at NXT Stand and Deliver, Johnny Wrestling defeated Grayson Waller in a brutal Unsanctioned Match.

In 2021, Waller interrupted Johnny Gargano's going away speech and brutally took him out with a steel chair to end his run on the developmental brand. Fans did not see Gargano for months before he moved to the main roster.

Meanwhile, Grayson Waller has run through the division and become the number one contender by winning the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline 2022.

After failing to beat Bron Breakker on two occasions for the title, Waller began targeting Shawn Michaels and the management. Later, Michaels brought Gargano back to the brand for a match against Grayson Waller.

The two stars put each other's bodies to the limit in one of the most brutal matches of the night. The match also saw Candice LeRae attacking Waller with a kendo stick. In the end, Gargano got his revenge when he made Waller tap out to Gargano Escape.

