RAW star joins Roman Reigns and Hall of Famer in special list after achieving massive WWE milestone

A top superstar has joined Roman Reigns and a WWE Hall of Famer in a special list after achieving a massive championship feat.

Roman Reigns has been holding the Universal Title for more than 1000 days now. He also won the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 last year and has completed more than 400 days with the belt.

Wrestling Stats & Info noted in its recent tweet that only three WWE Superstars in history have managed to have 400+ day reigns with two different title belts. WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales held both the WWE and the Intercontinental Titles for 400+ days each. Current WWE Superstar Gunther held the NXT UK Championship for a whopping 870 days. He is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion and recently crossed 400 days with the belt.

Roman Reigns and Gunther will seemingly collide in a blockbuster match somewhere down the line

Reigns and Gunther are two of the biggest superstars in WWE today. Both men have been protected heavily over the years, and the duo has dominated several top names on the WWE roster.

Gunther is aware of the fan interest in a potential match against Reigns in the future. He has spoken up about the dream encounter in various interviews in the past. Here's what he told Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo:

"I think that's an interesting one down the line too. I think right now we're very far apart from each other in what we have to do. We're on different brands. Roman is on this never seen before title reign. I myself, I'm in the midst of making history. So once all that is said and done, we'll see if that's gonna happen," he said.

Roman Reigns is currently feuding with Jey Uso as WWE SummerSlam approaches near. Uso has challenged Reigns to a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Many fans are behind the white-hot babyface Jey and want him to dethrone Reigns.

