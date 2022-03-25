"I’m gonna go all the way out" - Former champion says Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 motivated him

WWE RAW Superstar Montez Ford opened up about his wife Bianca Belair's match with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37, stating that it motivated him.

The EST of WWE and The Boss made history by becoming the first African-American women to headline the Grandest Stage of Them All. Belair defeated Banks to capture her first title on the main roster.

During his recent appearance on the 100.7 The Star's Bubba Show, Montez Ford said the match had inspired him to do something special at this year's WrestleMania.

“Just that moment when she was breaking down, I saw exactly everything that she put in to get to that moment. So, it’s good to see her get so emotional and it was such a huge moment for both of those women. For them to go out there and get to do their thing, it’s a landmark, it’s in the history books and I’m so proud of not just her, but both of those women for what they did. It’s just a blessing not only to just see it, but to be there for it and just embrace all of it, it was motivating. I saw that match, last year and I said if I ever get the chance to do the same thing on the WrestleMania stage, I’m gonna go all the way out like they did and now, this year, I have that chance.” (H/T WrestleZone)

Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks will compete for various titles at WrestleMania 38

All three superstars are set to challenge for championships at The Show of Shows. Montez Ford will team up with his partner Angelo Dawkins to take on RK-Bro and Alpha Academy for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Bianca Belair will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. The team of Sasha Banks and Naomi will collide in a Fatal Four-way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. It'll be interesting to see who walks out as the new champion.

Do you think The Street Profits could win the RAW Tag Team titles at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Angana Roy