RAW star must "go through" the roster before facing Roman Reigns, claims WWE Veteran

With Roman Reigns having retained his gold against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, former WWE referee Mike Chiodah has commented on a potential rematch.

Despite all the fanfare and expectation, The American Nightmare could not end the historic championship reign of The Tribal Chief early last month, with Roman now set to cross 1000 days as champion in the coming weeks.

On a recent edition of the Monday Mailbag, Chioda said that Rhodes should battle through the entire WWE roster before facing Roman again.

"Roman Reigns has gone through every bit of the roster since before I left WWE. He's gone through every top guy in WWE, so I don't think they really thought that Cody deserved to come in in that short period of time and take away everything from Roman Reigns." Chioda added: "If all goes well, it could be Cody next year. With the beating he took after WrestleMania, it just goes to show he's gonna have to fight from underneath and go through this roster of WWE to get these titles." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Following his loss to Roman, Cody Rhodes now finds himself in a feud with Brock Lesnar. The two stars are set to collide for the first time ever tomorrow night at Backlash.

Roman Reigns will have a watchful eye on Backlash this weekend

Despite not being featured on the card this Saturday, The Head of the Table's cousins, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy, and Jey Uso, are set to do battle with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle.

The rivalry between the six stars escalated when Riddle returned last month. The former RAW Tag Team Champion is looking to settle the score with The Bloodline.

The past month has certainly been tough for The Usos after they lost the tag team titles to Owens and Zayn at WrestleMania 39. They also lost the championship rematch on SmackDown. If they want to get on the good side of their cousin again, they need to win tomorrow.

Which team will leave Backlash with the win? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes