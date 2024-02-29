RAW star receives hardly any direction before WWE segments, Road Dogg reveals

Veteran WWE stars are usually given more creative freedom than inexperienced members of the roster. In a recent podcast episode, Road Dogg disclosed details about how writers book R-Truth's television segments.

R-Truth, real name Ron Killings, is widely viewed as WWE's most entertaining comedy character. In recent months, the 52-year-old has been involved in several segments with The Judgment Day on RAW.

Road Dogg is responsible for overseeing WWE's untelevised live events. On his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, the backstage official revealed that the creative team hardly gives R-Truth any direction:

"Anything with R-Truth, we've learned, you just put him in it. You just put him in the segment and it's gold. You don't write too much for him. You don't give it too much direction. Every time we start putting him in anything, the conversation turns to, 'Okay, well, does it make sense that he's doing this?' and we will all go like, 'We're talking about Ron Killings, right? The same guy, R-Truth?' You don't try to make sense of it, man. Just have fun with it." [31:09 – 31:39]

R-Truth is a former Hardcore and United States Champion. He also held the 24/7 Championship 54 times and the Tag Team Championship once with Kofi Kingston.

Road Dogg explains why R-Truth does not need a WWE title

Although he won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship under his real name, R-Truth has never held a world title in WWE.

Road Dogg believes his former tag team partner's on-screen persona will always be entertaining with or without a championship run:

"I could see him with any of them [titles]. I just don't know that you need that. It's not even about that. To me, it's about the total entertainment aspect of it, and the organic nature of him just coming out and doing something off the cuff." [34:06 – 34:38]

On February 24, the Elimination Chamber premium live event was held in Perth, Australia. Before the show, R-Truth took to social media to amusingly claim he had accidentally traveled to Austria instead of Australia.

What do you want to see next from R-Truth? Let us know in the comments section below.

