RAW star reveals he was recently forced to undergo surgery; blames Adam Pearce

Adam Pearce has been under a lot of pressure over the past few weeks, and it seems that he could be in some hot water following next week's show. Worlds Collide took place last night, and it was revealed that Xavier Woods was pulled from the event at the last minute because he needed to undergo surgery. Woods has since taken to Instagram to claim that he was forced to have a lymphoma removed from his head, and stated that this was because Adam Pearce instructed Penta to injure him. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;For those of you doubting that I actually had surgery. Here is a before and after pic. Plus the lipoma that was carved out of the back of my head yesterday morning. This was the result of @scrapdaddyap instructing #Penta to injure me. I then got on an airplane less than 24 hours after having my HEAD CUT OPEN to come and support my team in a match for the @luchalibreaaa tag team championship. I am so strong. So strong #ThankGodForTheNewDay&quot; he wrote. Woods has been pushing for Adam Pearce to ban Penta's Mexican Destroyer for several weeks after he claimed that it had injured his neck. It appears that he could now have the proof needed to go higher than Pearce. Is Adam Pearce at fault for Xavier Woods' injury?That's a good question, since Woods appears to point the blame towards him and Penta, when Pearce was trying to do his job and was unable to ban the move without evidence. The issues between Penta and The New Day have been ongoing for several weeks, but it's expected that Woods will miss some time from physical activity since he wasn't cleared to compete last night. Woods and Kofi Kingston have been adapting to being heels on WWE RAW over the past year, after being the most popular tag team in the company and it appears that Penta was the perfect target to push their new personas.