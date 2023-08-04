RAW star's real-life boyfriend getting WWE tryout before SummerSlam 2023

Anthony Luke, the real-life boyfriend of a current WWE Superstar, is set to participate in an upcoming tryout ahead of SummerSlam.

Maxxine Dupri is currently a mainstay on RAW. She recently gained immense popularity after aligning with Alpha Academy. Maxxine defeated Valhalla in her first singles match on the latest edition of the Monday Night Show.

Anthony Luke is the real-life boyfriend of Maxxine Dupri. He is a former defensive lineman at San Diego State University. WWE is conducting tryouts ahead of SummerSlam 2023, and he is set to participate in the same. The report was exclusively shared by Messenger.

Maxxine Dupri is currently one of the most popular acts on WWE RAW

Maxxine Dupri would love nothing but to see Luke do well in his tryout and take his first step toward making it big in World Wrestling Entertainment. She has done incredibly well for herself over the past few months. Fans have been having a blast with her on-screen association with Alpha Academy.

Dupri recently had a chat with Ryan Satin of Out of Character. Here's what she said about aligning with Chad Gable and Otis:

“I’m just so thankful for anyone I get to work with and learn from. And I feel so blessed that I just keep getting paired with such talented people that just give me so much, so I’m really, really grateful for that. And I think the chemistry with them has honestly just been easy like it’s felt natural. Obviously Otis is hilarious you know, and I just like, I don’t know, I love playing into it and kind of going back to that whole momentary thing, I feel like I’m getting really getting to lean into that,” Durpi said. [H/T Clutch Points]

It remains to be seen how Anthony Luke does in his WWE tryout. You can head over to Messenger for more information about the tryouts and exclusive comments from the participants.

