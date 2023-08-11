RAW star says popular WWE stable has a "secret application" online to recruit new members (Exclusive)

WWE RAW Superstar Chad Gable recently opened up about the process of recruiting new members into the Alpha Academy.

Apart from Gable, the faction boasts talents like Otis and Maxxine Dupri. Alpha Academy has won over the fans in recent weeks, thanks partly to their highly-entertaining feud with Viking Raiders on Monday nights. Considering how popular they have become, it's safe to say the stable has a bright future on RAW.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Chad Gable and Otis revealed how hard it was to become a member of the Alpha Academy.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion mentioned that there was a secret application that applicants needed to dig up. Gable added that Otis and Maxxine Dupri were the only two to have successfully dug it up.

"Well, there's a secret application online, and only two people have found it. Maxxine and Otis. An applicant's job is to dig that up. If Otis can find it, how hard can it be? But not until I receive that application that we start the process," said Chad Gable. [1:16 - 1:34]

Check out the full video below:

Otis on Alpha Academy's recruitment process in WWE

During the chat, Otis revealed that potential candidates had to undergo rigorous training sessions to find a place in Alpha Academy.

He added that only after a long and grueling eight-month process does someone become a member.

"Go through very serious training segments, serious homework segments as well, and the knowledge from the master, Chad Gable. So, it's a long process, maybe an eight-month process," said Otis. [1:02 - 1:13]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



They are so popular with the WWE crowds. Alpha Academy's babyface turn with Maxxine Dupri joining them was a brilliant decision.They are so popular with the WWE crowds. pic.twitter.com/g16PdUzt67

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the faction in WWE as they continue to command loud reactions from fans whenever they appear on TV screens.

Do you see Alpha Academy winning the WWE Tag Team Championship down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

