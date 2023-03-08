RAW Star set to face Grayson Waller in match at Stand & Deliver

Johnny Gargano is set to face Grayson Waller in a match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Ever since his loss at NXT Vengeance Day, Grayson Waller has been vocal in his disapproval of Shawn Michaels. After taking shots at the Hall of Famer for several weeks, Waller finally invited HBK to appear on the Grayson Waller Effect tonight on NXT Roadblock.

Waller started by telling Michaels how much he idolized him during childhood but was disappointed when he met him. When asked why he hated Michaels, Waller replied that HBK held him back and questioned if the Hall of Famer was jealous of him.

He also took a personal shot at Shawn by saying he was put in charge of NXT because Triple H suffered a heart attack. Michaels agreed.

Michaels told Waller that his problem was that he thought he was bigger than the brand, but he was just a part of the brand. Waller then told him he was sick of NXT and the people in the backstage area.

At this point, the Hall of Famer had enough and told him he could take all the shots he wanted at him but warned him against running down NXT. Waller then challenged HBK to a match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Shawn Michaels said that while he would love to beat him at Stand & Deliver, there is someone who wanted to beat him even more. Just then, Johnny Gargano's music hit, and he came out and attacked Grayson Waller, who retreated from the ring.

It's good to see Gargano back in NXT, and it will be interesting to see if he will win at Stand & Deliver.

