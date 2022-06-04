Current WWE Superstar believes "something snapped" in Kevin Owens during his match with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Kevin Owens had the biggest match of his career earlier this year as he took on Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night 1. Following his match with The Texas Rattlesnake, Owens has been involved in a feud with Ezekiel, and the two haven't been able to settle their differences yet. Ezekiel recently mentioned that he feels that something has snapped inside Owens following his match with Austin, making him behave in such an unusual manner.

Owens recently re-signed with WWE and was given one of the most important matches on the WrestleMania card. While many thought it might be a short match involving minimal physicality, Owens and Austin proved the doubters wrong and gave it their all. The match was praised by fans and critics alike and gained a lot of positive buzz on social media.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ezekiel shared his thoughts on his recent feud with Kevin Owens and seemingly had an explanation for Owens' behavior as of late:

"It wasn't that calculated. I was backstage, I just thought 'I can't wait to introduce myself to the WWE audience'. Something I had been wanting to do for years. It was my dream. It just so happened Kevin was out there at the time. I couldn't take it anymore. I had to go out there and all I did was introduce myself. That was it. Whatever it is, I think something snapped in Kevin two nights before with Stone Cold Steve Austin. I think you gotta be a little off already to kinda call him out in the middle of the ring, at WrestleMania in Texas no less. For whatever reason, when I went out there, in the middle of his rant and introduced myself, he lost it." (from 10:27 to 11:14)

Kevin Owens will be looking to settle his differences with Ezekiel this Sunday at Hell in a Cell

Ever since Ezekiel made his WWE debut, Kevin Owens stated the obvious and caught Ezekiel's lie, saying he was just Elias but with a shaved beard. While it was an obvious character rebrand for Elias, WWE leaned into the storyline as Ezekiel began claiming that he was Elias' younger brother.

This, unfortunately, didn't sit well with Owens, who has since been trying to unmask Ezekiel's lies and prove to everyone that he is, in fact, Elias. Nonetheless, Ezekiel has provided evidence to the contrary in images and anecdotes proving himself to be Elias' brother. The two are now set to lock horns at Hell in a Cell this Sunday.

