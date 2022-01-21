RAW star thinks Brock Lesnar will win the WWE Royal Rumble

MVP believes Brock Lesnar has a realistic chance of winning the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble, though he has not been announced for the match yet.

Lesnar is set to defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the premium live event on January 29. It will be the first time the experienced heavyweights have ever faced each other one-on-one, either in mixed martial arts or professional wrestling.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, MVP predicted that Lashley will capture the WWE Championship from Lesnar. For this reason, he thinks The Beast Incarnate could then win the Royal Rumble to set up a rematch with The All Mighty:

“Brock Lesnar [will win the Royal Rumble], because Bobby Lashley is gonna beat Brock Lesnar," said MVP. "And, in his fury and rage, he’s going to enter the Royal Rumble so that he can get back a chance to face Bobby Lashley for what he believes to be his title back.”

If MVP’s prediction comes true, Lesnar will earn the right to challenge for the WWE Championship or Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.

MVP has three other picks if Brock Lesnar doesn’t enter the match

While MVP is confident that Lashley will defeat Lesnar, this outcome would not necessarily result in Heyman’s client entering the Royal Rumble.

If the former UFC Heavyweight Champion does not participate in the 30-man match, MVP believes Big E and Omos will be among the top contenders to win.

“I think the odds-on favorite would have to be Big E," MVP continued. "Looking up and down the roster, we can’t discount Omos, the giant. Any time you have a 300 pounds, seven-foot tall giant, history has taught us that those guys are pretty difficult to get rid of. It usually takes several guys to do that, teaming up to eliminate that threat.”

Along with Big E and Omos, MVP named AJ Styles as another superstar who could possibly win the prestigious match.

