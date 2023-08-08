Backstage on the August 7 episode of RAW, Damian Priest and Finn Balor found themselves in the middle of another argument. During the segment, an unexpected 33-year-old star, who isn't a part of The Judgment Day, seemed to side with Balor.

The tensions have been brewing for a while, but Damian Priest was furious at Balor for jumping Seth Rollins on RAW without telling anyone and causing chaos. Finn Balor berated Priest for essentially costing him the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam. Rhea Ripley came in between, telling them to act like men and trying to calm things down. Another man who was there before Priest came was JD McDonagh.

The 33-year-old star interrupted and told Damian Priest that the Money in the Bank briefcase was coming between them and suggested that he "get rid of it."

#WWERaw #MITB pic.twitter.com/DVI6DDL0ni “I think that briefcase is coming between the two of you guys. So maybe you should get rid of it.” - @jd_mcdonagh

Damian Priest seemed outraged because McDonagh had nothing to do with Judgment Day. While he tried to get rid of McDonagh, who was already talking to Finn Balor, the former Universal Champion said that anything he needed to say to him, he could say it in front of McDonagh.

From the look of things, it was a tease of a new Judgment Day member.

