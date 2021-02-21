"They are a couple of good bros" - RAW Superstar comments on the Dusty Classic winners MSK

Newcomers MSK celebrated their triumph in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament this past week on NXT. They have only been NXT Superstars since January, as they made their debut in the tournament. MSK have been impressing plenty of people, and WWE RAW star Riddle recently praised the duo.

Riddle, like MSK, once shined in NXT. He was a fan-favorite star, and he also won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. He has moved up to the main roster, and he has been prominenly featured ever since.

In an interview with Vicente Beltran of ViBe & Wrestling, Riddle heaped praise on MSK. He explained that he has a lot of history with Nash Carter and Wes Lee, as they're currently known.

"MSK...they are awesome. I know those guys, I've wrestled them in the past and they are hard workers, they get it, they are entertaining. I mean did you see those guys eating popcorn the other day? They are very charismatic, they don’t care what you think about them, and they delivered. So honestly, I felt bad for Grizzled Young Vets because they got to the finals again, and they didn’t win. But what a great start for MSK winning the Dusty Cup on their first tournament in it, and I am happy for them; they are a couple of good bros."

MSK is riding a lot of momentum, and they've been receiving a lot of praise for their work in NXT. As Riddle pointed out, the Grizzled Young Veterans lost in the tournament finals for the second year in a row, but they put up an impressive performance in their defeat. Still, MSK has hit the ground running, and they seemingly have a bright future in NXT.

MSK have earned a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship

MSK and Grizzled Young Veterans in WWE

By defeating the Grizzled Young Veterans in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, MSK earned a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship.

MSK will face the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for the titles. The two teams will collide on the March 3 episode of NXT. Lorcan and Burch have been the NXT Tag Team Champions since October 2020. They defeated the previous champions, Breezango to win the titles.

Likewise, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, will face the Women's Dusty Classic winners, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. This match will also take place on March 3. By the end of the show, two new teams could be carrying the gold.