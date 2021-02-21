"Watch out, because I'm not gonna let you forget about me" - RAW Superstar comments on his hopes for WrestleMania 37

If Riddle is successful this Sunday at WWE Elimination Chamber, The Original Bro may be bound for a featured match at WrestleMania 37. Riddle is set to face Bobby Lashley and Keith Lee at the upcoming pay-per-view for the United States Championship. In a recent interview, Riddle vowed that he'll be a prominent player on the road to WrestleMania.

With a win on Sunday, Riddle will earn his first singles championship in WWE. He held the NXT Tag Team Championship before he moved to the main roster. Though he has been featured prominently on both brands, he hasn't won a title since his call-up.

In a recent interview with Vincente Beltran of ViBe & Wrestling, Riddle described how he wants to win the United States Championship on Sunday to punch his ticket to WrestleMania. He stated that he plans to take advantage of any opportunity he gets at the Showcase of the Immortals.

"I am really excited. WrestleMania is the biggest night. The Super Bowl for football, the World Cup for soccer… WrestleMania for wrestling, the biggest night in our sport, and one - I hope I win this title because it is the only chance they pigeonhole me for sure in the show and once I’m there… watch out, because I am not gonna let you forget about me. If I get that short amount of time at that show, at WrestleMania weekend, I am gonna make sure I take full advantage of it."

Given Riddle's prominent role on RAW and the fact that WrestleMania is a two-night show, he'll probably have a spot on the card. But as he pointed out, he'd practically have a guaranteed match at the event if he holds the WWE United States Championship.

Riddle also recalled his first ever WrestleMania weekend and discussed his potential at the event

Riddle in WWE

Riddle is a few years into his WWE career, and he hasn't appeared at WrestleMania as a performer yet. But the popular RAW Superstar opened up on how he attended the show as a fan. He also described why he's looking forward to competing at WrestleMania in front of a live crowd.

"I remember my first WrestleMania weekend, not in WWE, but on the smaller scale and the fans that came to that show… I started building my reputation just on those shows. So I know that being in that show, the main show, the biggest show of the year, my stock is going to be through the roof, like GameStop, and I can’t wait to bring back the fans and look them in the eye and connect again with them, to move forward and put all this behind us."

As Riddle described, he competed at WrestleMania weekend before he arrived in WWE. Many independent wrestling companies hold shows on the same weekend to capitalize on the buzz generated by the Showcase of the Immortals. This year, Riddle will hope to make the leap from one of these events to WrestleMania itself.