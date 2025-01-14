RAW Superstar hints at potential program with CM Punk on WWE TV

Many WWE Superstars have expressed their desire to face CM Punk since his return to the company in 2023. One such name is Karrion Kross, who subtly hinted at a storyline with The Best in the World.

The Final Testament leader recently sat down for an interview with Bully Ray and host Dave LaGreca on the Busted Open podcast. LaGreca asked Kross whether there was anyone on the RAW roster whom he believed would be the perfect opponent for him from a storyline perspective.

Initially, the two-time NXT Champion hesitated to name-drop someone, as he felt it could hinder the possibility of WWE booking him in a program with the said wrestler. Bully Ray agreed with Karrion Kross' opinion.

Later, The Herald of Doomsday hinted at a potential feud with CM Punk, saying that everyone should keep an eye on the clock because "clobbering time" would eventually arrive. By using Punk's signature phrase, Karrion Kross subtly expressed his interest in a feud with the former WWE Champion.

"How about this? I want everybody to keep their eyes on the clock because eventually, it's going to be 'clobberin' time' and we'll leave it at that." [From 01:15 to 01:23]

You can watch the video below.

CM Punk made a massive announcement on WWE RAW

The Second City Saint opened this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Before delivering his promo, CM Punk expressed his gratitude to the firefighters and first responders who were courageously risking their lives to help those impacted by the California wildfires.

The multi-time WWE World Champion then addressed John Cena's participation in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Subsequently, CM Punk officially declared his entry in the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match. The Second City Saint was later interrupted by Seth Rollins.

The segment also involved Drew McIntyre. Rollins and McIntyre both declared their participation in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match after The Voice of The Voiceless' announcement.

It remains to be seen whether CM Punk will punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 by winning this year's Rumble.

