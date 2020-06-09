RAW Superstar MVP is grateful to Vince McMahon for giving him the opportunity 'that society would not' after his time in prison

Vince McMahon certainly gave a major chance to this former US Champion

MVP is the manager of RAW Superstar 'The Almighty' Bobby Lashley

Vince McMahon

MVP recently returned to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble and has quickly become one of the most integral parts of Monday Night RAW. The Ballin' Superstar had been away from WWE for multiple years working for promotions such as Impact Wrestling.

Interestingly, MVP was initially brought back for the role of a backstage producer but is now being used as an on-screen talent and active Superstar. Not only is MVP the mouthpiece and manager of Bobby Lashley, but is still competing inside the WWE ring.

While speaking to Lillian Garcia on her podcast Chasing Glory, MVP talked about how he is grateful to Vince McMahon and WWE for giving him a chance that society would not.

When I got to the WWE, I was given an opportunity that society wouldn’t give me. Society wouldn’t give me an opportunity to make minimum wage, Vince McMahon said, ‘Yeah, you did some bad things, but everybody here gets an opportunity. You’ve earned an opportunity.’ He gave me an opportunity to become an internationally known professional wrestling superstar.” said MVP “With that came social redemption.” (H/T: Sescoops)

He stated that while he still gets negative comments for his past, he has served his time in prison and is a changed man now.

MVP is a former US Champion but has taken the role of an enhancement talent as of now apart from serving as Bobby Lashley's manager. MVP had joined WWE in 2005 and stayed with the company till 2010 before he left the company. The former US Champion then returned in 2020.

MVP's involvement in Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley

MVP will be in the corner of The Almighty Bobby Lashley as he takes on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the upcoming PPV - Backlash. There is a high chance that MVP will be involved in the match and will try his best to see that Lashley ends up winning the WWE Championship.

Advertisement

Do you think that MVP is doing a good job as Bobby Lashley's manager, or would you like to see Lana back as Bobby Lashley's manager/ Tell us in the comments section!