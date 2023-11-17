RAW Superstar Natalya recalls 'special time' in the industry when she won the WWE Divas Championship

WWE Superstar Natalya recently reacted to her Survivor Series 2010 match on social media.

On the September 27, 2010 episode of Monday Night RAW, Nattie became the No. 1 contender for the WWE Divas Championship. In the coming weeks, she began feuding with Michelle McCool and Layla for the title. She eventually faced McCool at the Hell in a Cell premium live event, where she defeated the latter via disqualification. After their feud went on for a few more weeks, Nattie finally managed to defeat the duo of McCool and Layla at the Survivor Series premium live event, in a two-on-one handicap match. The Queen of Harts thus won her first ever WWE Divas Championship.

Taking to social media, a fan recently uploaded a throwback photo of Nattie from the Survivor Series 2010 event, as he mentioned how exciting it was to watch Nattie win her first WWE Divas title.

Responding to the fan, the Queen of Harts recalled what a great time she had at that point in her career.

"That was such a special time!," wrote Nattie.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Natalya opened up on her excitement about an upcoming show

Natalya along with several other WWE Superstars, will make their way "Down Under" for an upcoming premium live event, and the Queen of Harts couldn't hide her excitement.

It was recently announced that the pre-sale for tickets for the Elimination Chamber premium live event that will be held in Perth, Australia, had started. Responding to the post, Nattie stated that her first ever tour with WWE was in Australia and that she couldn't wait to compete at the event.

Nattie said:

"My very first tour in WWE was in Australia. I never forgot the warmth, kindness and the ENERGY of the crowd while performing there. I’m excited to get back to one of the most beautiful places in the world: AUSTRALIA! Let’s Go."

It will be exciting to see what WWE has planned going forward for Natalya ahead of their first premium live event in Australia.

