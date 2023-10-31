RAW Superstar Natalya sent out a three-word message breaking silence following her loss

WWE Superstar Natalya broke the silence as she sent out a three-word message following her match with Chelsea Green.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Nattie faced Chelsea Green in a Trick or Street Fight. The bout went outside the squared circle where Green smacked Natalya with a trash can lid, and the latter reciprocated by putting Green's head through the table. Soon, it seemed that Natalya had the upper hand when Chelsea spread candy corn inside the ring, but Nattie took the chance and hit the former with a Powerbomb over it.

Despite the WWE legend's continuous efforts, she lost the match when Piper Niven interfered, thus allowing Green to hit Natalya with the I'm-Prettier to pick up the win.

Following her match, a fan reacted to Nattie's brilliant Powerbomb during the match and made a hilarious comment on Instagram about the same.

"Power bomb through the candy corn (three laughter emojis) @natbynature," a fan shared.

Nattie broke her silence on Instagram following the match as she mentioned how easy that was for her to do.

"Just like that!!!!" Natalya shared.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Natalya revealed her plans for her dungeon

WWE Superstar Natalya recently revealed some information about her dungeon, which she plans on turning into a wrestling school.

Opening up in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Nattie asserted that the dungeon is based on the purpose of learning and training. She also added that the place is based upon the ideologies that she has learned from her grandfather and uncles in the past.

The Queen of Harts mentioned the possibility of turning the place into a wrestling school with the assistance of her husband, TJ Wilson, in the upcoming years.

She said:

"We call it the dungeon, because it's just basically the same ideologies of the things that we were taught by my grandfather and my uncles... So we're not like a school and it's funny because people always say like 'What's the difference with you guys and the PC?' It's like oh my gosh, the PC is an animal! I always say, we're not really a school, we're more of a workshop for advanced people. It's an invite only, and I have to keep it like that, at least for right now. And never say, never. Maybe one day TJ and I will want to maybe open it up and make it like a school where people can, you know, sign up or pay us to train, but right now it's like a workshop."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Natalya in the near future.

