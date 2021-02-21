"He seems hungry" - RAW Superstar opens up on potentially working with Parker Boudreaux

Parker Boudreaux has reportedly been signed to WWE recently. The former American football star has been compared to Brock Lesnar multiple times by WWE fans, due to his look and physique.

In a recent interview with Vincente Beltran of ViBe & Wrestling, RAW Superstar Riddle opened up on potentially working with Parker Boudreaux in WWE.

"It seems more realistic to get a match with Parker. I’ve seen Parker, talked to Parker, and the conversation - it went a lot better than it did with Brock. Parker is like a young kid, he is hungry, he wants to sink his teeth into this and he is making the right moves in the sense that he is presenting himself to the world properly and he seems hungry. He seems that he is trying to learn as fast as he can so he can be a part of the show as soon as he can. If you are hungry and you can bring something different to the table, you are going to be somebody in this sport and I think he brings all that."

Thank you for all the “Destroyer of Gods” love this weekend, appreciate you coming along for the journey.. this is just the beginning pic.twitter.com/FqAVmdWcKu — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) February 19, 2021

Riddle continued, discussing Parker Boudreaux giving himself a new nickname on social media.

"So you never know, only time will tell but right now I think that Parker guy, that Boudreaux guy… I don’t know if that’s the name he’s going to stick with or whatever because I think he called himself 'The Destroyer of Gods'. I don’t know if that’s gonna make it and pass the writing team, you never knows."

Riddle made a bold prediction about Parker Boudreaux

Riddle ended by making a prediction about the future of Parker Boudreaux. He even joined in with the recent Brock Lesnar comparisons that the young star has received.

"The guy looks phenomenal he has a great presentation and only time will tell, but I think he is going to be 'The Next Big Thing'."

The full interview with Riddle is available here.