"Well then who's in charge?" - 25-year-old star on his initial reaction to Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE

Austin Theory has commented on Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE and Triple H becoming the new Head of Creative.

The former Chairman of the Board took the entire wrestling world by storm after he announced that he would be retiring, following an investigation against him for alleged sexual misconduct and paying hush money to various women over a certain period of time. Theory was portrayed as Vince McMahon's protege on TV before the former Chairman's departure.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling in a recent interview, Austin Theory shared his initial reaction to Vince McMahon's retirement and stated that it surprised a lot of the talent backstage.

"So to me, the first thing you think of is like, 'well then who's in charge?' And we seen who would be in charge and I think as soon as I found out who the team was, Stephanie, Triple H, Nick Khan, Bruce Pritchard, just having those people that - I have a good relationship with all of them. But I think that Mr. McMahon's retirement got a lot of us because we've seen him forever and he laid the foundation. Literally, there's all these superstars because of Mr. McMahon. And I think it was just kinda like, 'wow, that's really happening.' So that's kinda where it got me there," said Theory. (8:54-9:37)

Austin Theory says he has no worries about Triple H replacing Vince McMahon as Head of Creative

The 25 year old star captured the United States Championship and the Money in the Bank contract while Vince McMahon was still in control. Many fans have wondered if he'll keep getting pushed with Triple H at the helm.

Theory said he isn't worried about it, as he previously worked under The Game during his time in NXT.

"As far as creative, in the future, no worries about that, just because of the talent and being with Triple H before and knowing his strategies and his creative power and his direction of how he looks at things... It's very exciting to know what the future is and it's gonna be very competitive." (9:37-10:27)

Austin Theory could become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, as he is the current Money in the Bank contract holder. It'll be interesting to see whether he will cash it in at Clash at the Castle.

