RAW Superstar reacts to getting called troublesome by WWE's official Twitter account

Chelsea Green was unhappy with the official WWE Twitter account for calling her troublesome in a recent post.

Green was a surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. However, she was quickly eliminated by Rhea Ripley after five seconds, which is a Rumble record.

The 32-year-old superstar's return to the company was made official, and she portrayed a "Karen" gimmick. She recently formed a tag team with Sonya Deville, but they have been unsuccessful in trying to win the Women's Tag Team Championships.

On this week's episode of RAW, Chelsea faced Becky Lynch in a singles match, where The Man was victorious. The official WWE Twitter account shared a clip of the bout and called Green "troublesome." However, she seemingly didn't like it one bit and made it known on the social media platform.

"Troublesome? What are you, 85?" tweeted Green.

Chelsea Green's character could be called troublesome, annoying, infuriating, or whatever describes something you can't stand. She has easily pulled off the "Karen" gimmick, and it shows how talented the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion is.

Chelsea Green pays homage to former WWE star

Chelsea Green returned to IMPACT Wrestling after WWE released her in 2021. Green started to team up with Deonna Purrazzo, calling themselves VXT, and they ended up winning the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

On Monday's episode of RAW, Green paid homage to Deonna by wearing a matching VXT gear against Becky Lynch. The two are friends on and off the squared circle, with Purrazzo comparing themselves to Snookie and JWoww of Jersey Shore.

Triple H continues to build up the women's tag team division. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville have certainly done their part, but it would be hard for them to win the titles since they are currently held by the powerhouse duo of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

