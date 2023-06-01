WWE RAW Superstar reveals she didn’t know about main roster call up until the day before

It seems sometimes NXT Superstars don't know until the last minute if they're being called up to RAW or SmackDown.

Maxxine Dupri was called up to WWE SmackDown as the sister of Max Dupri, who later reverted back to his LA Knight character. While this might have been the plan all along, the NXT Superstar wasn't informed of the decision until the day before she appeared on the blue brand.

RAW Superstar Maxxine Dupri was a recent guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her WWE main roster call-up, Dupri revealed she didn't even know it was happening until the day before.

"I kept seeing a few little tweets. And I was like, it has to be someone that could be LA Knight's sister. And I'm like, there's just no way," Maxxine Dupri said. "I'm not ready yet, and I'm not healed. There's just no way. Fast forward to the next week, which is the week that Maxxine is supposed to debut. Wednesday night I go to sleep, I don't get a text or anything. So I'm like, okay, it's not me, but I had this weird gut feeling. I don't know why, but I was like, it's not me, okay."

She continued:

"Next opportunity. I wake up Thursday morning to go to training at 7 am, and I have a text from travel, and they're like, 'Hey, you're needed for SmackDown tomorrow. I'm booking your travel.' That's interesting. So I texted the lead writer at NXT, and I'm like, 'Hey, I heard I'm needed for SmackDown. Do you know what's going on?' But he didn't answer it."

Maxxine Dupri has seemingly turned face on WWE RAW

The RAW Superstar continued to talk about her experience on Thursday when the lead writer of NXT informed her that she would be Maxxine Dupri and had to fly out for SmackDown in four hours.

"So I had school, which is where we just go and watch film," Maxxine Dupri contined. "So I go and watch film, and I pull my coach aside like, 'Hey, I got this text, I don't know if I'm flying out today. I don't know what's going on.' He was like, 'Don't stress. They probably just want to see you in person. Or maybe they're bringing Von up for a dark match or whatever.'"

She continued:

"Now it's like 10 am so I finally get to meet with the lead writer, and he's like, 'Hey, what's going on?' and I'm like, 'I don't know. I heard I'm needed for SmackDown,' and he's like, 'Oh, I haven't checked my email. Let me look.' And then he looks at me, and he's like, 'Alright, you're Maxxine. you're flying out today.' My flight was in four hours. I literally ran home; had to get a spray tan. Got a spray tan packed my bag and hit the road, and then it took off from there."

After a run on SmackDown, The Maximum Male Models were traded to RAW, where Maxxine Dupri started a storyline with Otis. This has led to a surprising face turn in recent weeks, and has seemingly become the manager of Alpha Academy.

What do you make of the RAW Superstar's comments? Are you surprised WWE waited until the last minute to tell Dupri about her main roster call-up? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

