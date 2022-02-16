"A blessing itself" - Former champion on how facing Roman Reigns has impacted his WWE career

Former WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford has revealed that he was very motivated and inspired by his match with Roman Reigns.

The two stars collided on the September 24th episode of SmackDown last year, which was won by The Head of the Table. The match lasted nearly 16 minutes and both stars put on an incredible performance.

While speaking to Ryan Satin on the latest edition of the Out of Character podcast, Montez Ford reflected on the bout, stating that being in the same ring with Roman Reigns was a blessing. He added that he occasionally studies the match to find out what he can improve on in the ring.

"I was very motivated and inspired by that matchup," said Ford. "I go back time and time [again] and just look at the things I feel like I could do better, what I could sharpen up on. Just to be on that same stage and level as him is a blessing itself, but also wanting to not only succeed when (and if) the title is on the line, but just to do better."

Montez Ford disclosed the advice he received from Triple H. The Game told him to savor the moment and be appreciative.

"Sometimes, obviously, you get busy," Ford continued. "Nerves and everything. You want to make sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to do as a performer and entertainer," he added. "But sometimes we do forget — actually, Triple H told me this. Sometimes, we forget just to savor the moment. Just appreciate everything that’s happening right now."

Roman Reigns has a major obstacle to overcome on the road to WrestleMania

Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Elimination Chamber. This will be the first time in their careers that the two stars will collide against each other in a one-on-one match.

If he successfully defends his title at the premium live event, The Tribal Chief will go on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. However, if Goldberg dethrones Reigns, then we could see another match between the former WCW Champion and The Beast Incarnate.

What do you think about Ford's comments and do you think Reigns or Goldberg will win at Elimination Chamber? Sound off below!

