"At first, I don't think he understood me" - RAW Superstar reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to his character in WWE

WWE RAW Superstar Riddle was recently interviewed by Sahil Khattar of Sony Sports India. During the interview, The Original Bro opened up about his relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and also revealed some details of his first meeting with him.

Speaking about their first meeting, Riddle said that he explained his character to McMahon. He stated that the latter did not understand his character at first. However, Riddle added that the WWE Chairman has a much better understanding of his character now:

"I don't worry about stuff like that. I remember when I met Vince [McMahon] for the first time in his office and we're talking and I go like I did all this and that but I'm kind of goofy and he's like, 'You don't want to be goofy' and I was like, 'But I am'. Like, I don't know what you want me to do and Bruce Prichard and other people went, 'No, Vince, he's not like a goof, he's just funny' and he's like, 'Yeah, you don't want to be a goof'."

"I'm like, 'No, I don't think you get it, you don't have any goofs on your roster right now, I can stand out like a sore thumb'. At first, I don't think he got it, I don't think he understood me. And, I don't think he completely understands me yet now but he has a much better idea of how I do things," said Riddle.

Riddle on why WWE management rates him highly

Riddle also gave fans an insight into why he feels WWE management rates him highly. He attributed it to him being a fun-loving character outside the ring but at the same time, being someone who can turn on the heat as soon as it's time to get in the ring and wrestle:

"I think they like the range of emotion that I bring. I think the fact that I can be comical and fun and entertaining and kids like me... but when that bell rings, and we enter that ring, I turn it up and become a different person because I do. I like to have fun, I'm more dangerous when I'm fun. The second the fun is over and it's time to play, I'm ready to go," added Riddle.

Randy Orton and Riddle formed the formidable RK-Bro tag team in WWE until Orton went off WWE television in late June. It will be interesting to see if The Viper returns to back up his tag-team partner in the run-up to SummerSlam as he feuds with AJ Styles and Omos, the RAW Tag Team Champions.

