RAW Superstar says he will be the next guy after The Undertaker to never leave WWE

Randy Orton has confirmed that he will never leave WWE, just like The Undertaker.

The Viper recently completed 20 years in WWE. On the company's YouTube channel, he appeared in a brand new video in which he talked about the greatest moments of his career.

During the closing moments of the video, Orton talked about his legacy and made a major comparison with none other than WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

"You know, a lot of people ask me what my legacy will be? I think, if we are talking WWE, more specifically. My legacy will be, that I was the next guy after The Undertaker, that was the only person that never went anywhere else, and had more matches, more titles, more accolades," said Orton. [13:34-13:53]

Randy Orton has massive respect for The Undertaker

Much like most in the WWE locker room, Randy Orton has nothing but respect for The Phenom. Orton had a full-fledged feud with The Undertaker in 2005, which kicked off on the road to WrestleMania 21. The Viper came very close to breaking the legendary WrestleMania streak, but eventually lost the match.

He later exacted revenge on The Deadman by defeating him at SummerSlam 2005. The duo finally finished off their feud at Armageddon, where the 14-time world champion lost a Hell In A Cell match to The Phenom.

At the WWE veteran's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Orton was spotted chanting "You deserve it" at The Deadman:

Orton has made it clear that he will end his career in WWE. It remains to be seen how long The Viper will remain active on the roster before he hangs up his boots.

The RAW Tag Team Champion has done it all in the business over the past 20 years. He is a 14-time world champion, has won the Royal Rumble match on two occasions, is a former Money In The Bank holder and is currently in a tag team alongside Riddle.

