RAW Superstar scores his first pinfall in 20 months; previous win was over Mojo Rawley in 2020

Twenty long months after pinning Mojo Rawley on SmackDown, Chad Gable has finally managed to score a pinfall in a televised WWE match.

RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Otis faced The Street Profits on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The match came to a close when Gable pinned Dawkins, giving the win to Alpha Academy.

An intriguing factoid about Gable's win has now emerged. This was Gable's first pinfall in 20 months. The last time he pinned someone on TV was when he defeated former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley on the June 15, 2020, taping of SmackDown.

Interestingly, Mojo Rawley's loss to Chad Gable was his final WWE match

Mojo Rawley competed in his last WWE match against Chad Gable, then known as Shorty G. Rawley, didn't appear on WWE TV for the next ten months. He was finally let go by the company on April 15, 2021.

Chad Gable has been doing quite well for himself lately. He recruited Otis in the Alpha Academy in late 2020. The two superstars have been together on WWE TV ever since.

Earlier this year, Alpha Academy kicked off a feud with RK-Bro. The duo scored a big win over Randy Orton and Riddle on the January 3, 2022 episode of WWE RAW. A week later, Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. Otis scored the pinfall in both of these victories.

Over the past 20 months, Gable has lost a long string of matches on WWE TV. Every tag team win that he has been involved in over this period, his partners were the ones who scored the pinfall victories.

Gable recently defeated Riddle in two straight matches, but both bouts took place at non-televised WWE live events. It's quite unfathomable that Gable didn't score even a single pin over the past 20 months.

Did you notice Chad Gable's unique 'streak' on WWE TV that spanned almost two years? What do you think of Gable's current run in WWE?

