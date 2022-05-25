RAW viewership sees a slight dip from last week, ratings in key demo down too

The May 23, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW saw a dip in viewership as compared to last week.

This week's episode of the red brand was main-evented by Asuka vs. Becky Lynch, with Lynch booking her place in the RAW Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell. The Miz faced Cody Rhodes while The Usos, Alexa Bliss, Judgment Day, Bobby Lashley, and Omos were all in action.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics took to Twitter to announce this week's viewership of the red brand on the USA Network. The show had an average rating of 1.732 million, which is down 0.2% from last week's 1.736 million viewers.

According to Nielsen (via Showbuzz Daily), the 18-49 demographic ratings are down from last week as well. This week's show posted a 0.43 and viewership of just over 500,000 in the demo, which is lower than last week's 0.46.

This was the show's second highest viewership in the month of May, with last week being the highest. This was also the third highest rating for WWE's flagship show since RAW after WrestleMania 38.

SmackDown continues to out-perform RAW in viewership and key demo, is the most popular wrestling show on TV

Friday Night SmackDown continues to out-perform its Monday night counterpart in both viewership and ratings in the key demo. It is also the most popular wrestling show on TV.

Last week's episode of the blue brand posted a viewership of 2.021 million, which was up by 11% from the previous week's 1.893 million. The rating in key demographic of 18-49 was also up to 0.45 from the previous week's 0.40.

Last week's SmackDown broke the show's four-week streak of sub-2 million viewership.

The show was headlined by the tag team title unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro, with the former picking up the win and unifying the titles.

It remains to be seen whether SmackDown will be able to match last week's impressive numbers this week as we head towards Hell in a Cell on June 5th.

