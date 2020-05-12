RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to make "major announcement" on the show tonight

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is set to make a "major announcement" on Monday Night RAW, WWE has confirmed.

The current RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch had already been slated to appear on the latest edition of the Red brand's weekly show from the WWE Performance Center.

Becky Lynch had been promoted as appearing at RAW to confront whoever was victorious in Sunday's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. We now know that to be Asuka and, as recently as early Monday evening, WWE was promoting the fact that Becky Lynch would come "face to face" with the Empress of Tomorrow during tonight's episode.

Becky Lynch set for "major announcement" at Monday's RAW

However, WWE has now updated their Twitter with the revelation that Becky Lynch will be in attendance to make a major announcement, the timing, along with the above, leading many to speculate that the revelation has nothing to do with Asuka or the RAW Women's Championship.

Despite any speculation, there has been no confirmation as to just what The Man Becky Lynch has to say but, as ever, the WWE Universe will likely be all ears when RAW takes to the air.

Lynch is approaching 400 days as RAW Women's Champion, having defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for the gold at WrestleMania in 2019