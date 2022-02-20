'As if we'd done something we weren't supposed to do' - Backstage reaction to CM Punk making his WWE Backstage debut revealed (Exclusive)

Long before CM Punk showed up in AEW, the 'Best in the World' had a short stint on WWE Backstage as a special contributor and analyst. Renee Paquette, the host of the short-lived show, took us behind the scenes of CM Punk's first return to the wrestling business.

Very few people knew that Punk was going to be returning on that fateful day, and Paquette was one of the few. That said, there were those in the control room that worked for WWE who reacted like his return was a bad thing:

"There were people in the control room that worked for WWE, that were there at FOX and did not know that he was coming back and they were freaking out in the control room. Like, 'Oh my god, what's happening, what's happening?' In a bad way. As if we'd done something we were not supposed to do. I was like, 'It's okay'. We all know. It's all cool. Everyone's contracts have seen signed," said Renee Paquette. [13:06-13:37]

Samoa Joe, Paige, Booker T, and Adam Cole were all backstage when Punk made his return, and none of them had a clue.

"Knowing that the world was about to erupt, to see CM Punk back in that capacity, it was a lot of fun. It was just so cool. It was just so nice to see him just get back to doing what he does. And you know having him in that analysts' role was fun, but God, it's so much better to see him wrestling," said Renee Paquette. [14:14-14:43]

CM Punk was also Renee Paquette's choice for 'Comeback of the year 2021' as well

