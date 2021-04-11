Reactions to WrestleMania 37 main event: Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, and many AEW stars send messages

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks put on one of the most significant main event matches in recent memory at WrestleMania 37. Both women have rightfully received all the plaudits for their respective performances in the aftermath of the PPV.
Belair and Banks were given 17 minutes to work with, and they utilized every second of the allotted time to script a memorable in-ring story.
The match had some big moments that popped the live audience to their feet. In the end, The EST of WWE celebrated the biggest win of her career at the Raymond James Stadium.
The social media reactions to the main event of WrestleMania 37 are coming thick and fast, and we have compiled the best ones for your convenience.
Unsurprisingly enough, the other top female talents of the WWE were quick to praise Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks after the conclusion of WrestleMania 37's headlining match.
Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Carmella, Mandy Rose, Io Shirai and several other WWE Superstars took to Twitter to react to the exceptional SmackDown Women's Championship match.
WrestleMania 37 is an event that transcends promotional barriers, and many AEW wrestlers also reacted positively to the match.
Big Swole was one of the most vocal supporters throughout the contest, but she wasn't the only AEW talent to give credit where it was due.
Anna Jay, Eddie Kingston, Tay Conti, Shawn Spears, Nyla Rose, and a few other AEW roster members shared their thoughts on the WrestleMania 37 match on Twitter.
You can see the tweet from Conti here!
Many pro wrestling influencers, current and former WWE stars, and other known personalities, also shared their reactions on Twitter.
Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks delivered when it mattered the most at WrestleMania 37
The SmackDown Women's Championship clash between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks was an unfortunate victim of a weak build-up. The talented women, however, hit a resounding home run despite the odds being stacked against them.
Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks put together one of the greatest women's title matches of all time, and the rave reviews they have received are a testament to their unmatched effort.
What are your thoughts on Bianca Belair's title-winning effort against Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37? Sound off in the comments section below.