Reactions to WrestleMania 37 main event: Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, and many AEW stars send messages

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks put on one of the most significant main event matches in recent memory at WrestleMania 37. Both women have rightfully received all the plaudits for their respective performances in the aftermath of the PPV.

Belair and Banks were given 17 minutes to work with, and they utilized every second of the allotted time to script a memorable in-ring story.

The match had some big moments that popped the live audience to their feet. In the end, The EST of WWE celebrated the biggest win of her career at the Raymond James Stadium.

The social media reactions to the main event of WrestleMania 37 are coming thick and fast, and we have compiled the best ones for your convenience.

Unsurprisingly enough, the other top female talents of the WWE were quick to praise Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks after the conclusion of WrestleMania 37's headlining match.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Carmella, Mandy Rose, Io Shirai and several other WWE Superstars took to Twitter to react to the exceptional SmackDown Women's Championship match.

Amazing show 1st night of #WrestleMania



What a great main event!!!!



Congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE !!!🙌🏻✨✨✨



Of course I respect @SashaBanksWWE too. 💙 — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 11, 2021

bianca :’) — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

What an AMAZING night one of #WrestleMania 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Can’t wait to see what other surprises night two will have in store!!!! @WWE — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) April 11, 2021

.@WWE

Literally crying right now!!!!@BiancaBelairWWE vs @SashaBanksWWE was match of the night!!!! Soo happy!!! — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

Nothing

Is

Guaranteed

Here

Tonight

Tomorrow

What’s next

Over



Just kidding! Congratulations @SashaBanksWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE . Way to make history — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 11, 2021

WrestleMania 37 is an event that transcends promotional barriers, and many AEW wrestlers also reacted positively to the match.

Big Swole was one of the most vocal supporters throughout the contest, but she wasn't the only AEW talent to give credit where it was due.

Anna Jay, Eddie Kingston, Tay Conti, Shawn Spears, Nyla Rose, and a few other AEW roster members shared their thoughts on the WrestleMania 37 match on Twitter.

You can see the tweet from Conti here!

Advertisement

LOVE TO SEE IT 💪🏾 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

Many pro wrestling influencers, current and former WWE stars, and other known personalities, also shared their reactions on Twitter.

Bianca 🥲♥️🙏🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) April 11, 2021

GOD IS THE BEST. pic.twitter.com/3LM34YXchh — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) April 11, 2021

Incredibly proud of @BiancaBelairWWE and @SashaBanksWWE - fantastic main event tonight.



History making and history worthy. #WrestleMania — Drama King Matt (@DramaKingMatt) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

I love wrestling. — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) April 11, 2021

Incredible main event — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

I can’t wait to show my little sister Banks vs. Belair tomorrow🙏🏻 She says to me she’s gonna be a wrestler when she grows up but when she sees that masterpiece she’ll have no doubt in her mind #maineventbanksvsbelair — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) April 11, 2021

Black girl magic. Congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE 💙 — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) April 11, 2021

Congrats to @BiancaBelairWWE on becoming Smackdown Women’s Champion. Happy for both women & ALL the little girls that watched this main event. They have more reason to dream, as do I. Excellent job @WWE @SashaBanksWWE is the real deal!~PHS#WrestleMania #AndNew #BiancaBelair — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

This Is Awesome!!! Huge congrats to @BiancaBelairWWE I’m already ready for the rematch!! ✨ So proud of the history her and @SashaBanksWWE made tonight!!! Icons! https://t.co/zQrFNn3nAi — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

INCREDIBLE!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼



The ladies put on a heck of a match!!!



A huge congrats to @BiancaBelairWWE !!!!!!#WrestleMania — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) April 11, 2021

An amazing main event!



Congrats to #BiancaBelair on winning her first of many championships she will win on the #WWE main roster ..



And.... #SashaBanks is the #GOAT !!#WrestleMania .. — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

Woww... MASSSIVE DUB for Bianca — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 11, 2021

The biggEST Superstar in a very long time. She did that. Watch her shine. — Jake Atlas (@JakeAtlas_) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sasha Banks is the Ric Flair of women's wrestling, and one of the very best in the world today. Her mind for revisiting established story elements in her matches, with no wasted movement, is just incredible. She and Bianca Belair main-evented with a #WrestleMania classic. #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 11, 2021

Perfect finish. Perfect match. Perfect story. @SashaBanksWWE will always be my favorite wrestler. Day one btw.



Tonight @BiancaBelairWWE made history. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Yf8n1yAd1G — Sam Roberts (@notsam) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

That was literally so good like amazing wow how cool — Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) April 11, 2021

I love the way #WrestleMania started and ended.



Credit where its due...@wwe was not going to let anything ruin this night for their fanbase.



CONGRATS to @BiancaBelairWWE and @SashaBanksWWE on a strong performance and creating a very memorable ‘Mania moment@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 11, 2021

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks delivered when it mattered the most at WrestleMania 37

Advertisement

The SmackDown Women's Championship clash between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks was an unfortunate victim of a weak build-up. The talented women, however, hit a resounding home run despite the odds being stacked against them.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks put together one of the greatest women's title matches of all time, and the rave reviews they have received are a testament to their unmatched effort.

What are your thoughts on Bianca Belair's title-winning effort against Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37? Sound off in the comments section below.