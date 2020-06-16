Real fans allowed to attend RAW tapings were made to sign coronavirus waivers by WWE

This week's Monday Night RAW was a special episode. Not only was it the first episode of the Red brand after the exit of Paul Heyman as the Executive Director of WWE RAW, but it also saw WWE take a huge step towards bringing back fans to their shows.

WWE allowed a small number of legitimate fans to attend the RAW tapings for the show tonight. Some of these fans were local diehard fans, while there were also some friends and family of the wrestlers. They were made to sign waivers to ensure that they don't take pictures or send out spoilers. WWE thanked these fans by gifting them a free t-shirt as well.

WWE also reportedly made the fans sign waivers stating that WWE wasn't liable if the fans contracted the novel coronavirus while in the building, while also informing them of the risk involved.

All the fans attending went through medical screening. While there were no COVID-19 tests, temperature checks and surveys were conducted. It'll be interesting to see whether WWE furthers this attempt and tries to increase the number of fans attending the shows going forward.

I was just going to tweet this. I can confirm this report.



There are a small amount of fans in attendance for tonight's #WWE tapings. I was told by one source some are friends of performers. https://t.co/WZGCfDhaHf — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 15, 2020

WWE using wrestlers as fans

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced WWE to hold all its shows in an empty arena at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE even went on to hold their biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 36, at the Performance Center without the fans.

After months of following that practice, WWE took a page from the book of All Elite Wrestling and started using NXT talents as the make-shift audience. These Superstars can be seen standing behind the plexiglass on WWE shows, cheering for the Superstars competing in the ring.

With tonight's effort of bringing real fans into the arena, Vince McMahon has taken a huge step towards bringing back live audience to the show. Although, it might be a long time before we see things going back to normal once again.