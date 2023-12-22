Real fight between Ken Shamrock and ex-WCW star could have happened if WWE invasion backfired, Hall of Famer says

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) recently recalled how WWE planned to react if WCW invaded Monday Night RAW during the Attitude Era.

On April 27, 1998, Triple H and the rest of D-Generation X drove a tank to the location of Monday Nitro. WCW's flagship show took place in Norfolk, Virginia, that night, close to RAW's arena in Hampton. The DX segment was well-received and is widely viewed as one of the greatest moments in RAW history.

JBL, a WWE wrestler at the time, was backstage on the night of the WCW invasion. On Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, the Hall of Famer said UFC legend Ken Shamrock would have gotten involved if WCW sent their toughest guy, Haku, over to retaliate:

"We have no idea what's gonna happen," JBL stated. "We were sitting there saying, 'If they send over Haku, we're gonna send out Shamrock, and we're gonna watch the fight of the century.' I think neither one could lose. Kenny was UFC Champion when there were no rules. Kenny was a warrior, and so is Haku." [30:14 – 30:42]

Haku is considered one of the most feared men in wrestling history. The 64-year-old worked for WCW between 1994 and 2001 under the name Meng. He also wrestled for WWE between 1986 and 1992 before having another short run with the company in 2001 and 2002.

JBL recalls how WWE planned to protect Vince McMahon

Gerard Brisco, one of Vince McMahon's former right-hand men, wanted to ensure the WWE Executive Chairman was safe leaving the arena if WCW retaliated.

JBL said Brisco wanted him, Ken Shamrock, The Harris Brothers, and Ron Simmons to look out for McMahon after RAW:

"Mr. Brisco goes around, and he gets Shamrock and The Harris Boys and me and Ron. He goes, 'Hey, listen, we don't know what's gonna happen after the show. Would you guys just stand around the parking lot and make sure that Vince gets out of here okay?'" [29:48 – 30:00]

In the end, WCW did not plan an invasion of their own, meaning McMahon was able to leave the arena safely.

Do you think Haku or Ken Shamrock would have won in a real fight? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.