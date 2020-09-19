Real identity of security guard attacked by Big E on WWE SmackDown revealed

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Big E get some long-deserved revenge. 'Larry' the security guard lured him out of the room where he was waiting for Xavier Woods to come to WWE, and once outside, he was attacked by Sheamus, two weeks back. The same 'Larry' the security guard got taken out by Big E on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown after he took revenge on Sheamus by towing his car.

Big E took out the security guard and hit him with the Belly to Belly Suplex on top of the hood of the car.

The real identity of Big E's victim, 'Larry' the security guard has now been revealed.

Real identity of security guard attacked by Big E on WWE SmackDown

It was revealed by 'The Local Competitor' Twitter account that on SmackDown Live, 'Larry' the security guard was actually an independent wrestler named Kennedy Kendrick. He was the man who was attacked by Big E, after two weeks back, he had lured Big E out so that Sheamus could attack the New Day member and put him through the windscreen of a car on WWE SmackDown.

Kennedy is a former trainee of Lance Storm. He has wrestled in WWE before only one time on NXT, where he teamed with Preston Vance to wrestle The Viking Raiders.

Now, Big E appears to be involved in a feud with Sheamus. This could possibly see some form of a match at WWE Clash of Champions between the two stars.

