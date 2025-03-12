Real-life Bloodline member calls out The New Day following WWE RAW

The New Day became WWE's most hated tag team when they turned their backs on Big E. Recently, real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu called them out after a recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ad

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, The New Day made their way to the ring and took a finger foam from a fan, which represented Zilla Fatu. Kofi Kingston looked at it and dropped it on the floor in the most ultimate sign of disrespect, and the rising star reacted.

On his YouTube channel, Zilla Fatu reacted to the segment from Monday Night RAW and called out The New Day. Fatu stated he would beat both of them up after what they did on WWE RAW, and he once thought Kofi Kingston was cool after The Usos vouched for him.

Ad

Trending

"You know what's crazy? I was going to let you make it, Kofi. I was going to be real cool with you because my cousins, The Usos, told me you're cool, but Xavier, he already proved his true colors when he came to Houston... I'm not having it. So, when I see you, I'm going to beat you up. After that I'm going to beat up Xavier Woods," Fatu said. [From 01:10 - 01:35]

Ad

Ad

The New Day secured a win on WWE RAW

The New Day has been trying to find space on Monday Night RAW ever since they turned their backs on Big E. The legendary tag team was called out by top stars, and superstars refused to share a locker room with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

During this, the heel duo picked up a feud with the Latino World Order on the red brand. After blindsiding Rey Mysterio and keeping him out of action for weeks, The Master of 619 returned to the roster with plans of facing them in a Tornado Tag Team Match at Madison Square Garden.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The New Day defeated Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. However, the win came when a masked luchador attacked the WWE Hall of Famer. As of now, Chad Gable is the prime suspect, but there could be another wrestler behind the mask.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Zilla Fatu's YouTube channel and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback