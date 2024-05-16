Real-life Bloodline member and close relative to The Rock used to 'eat' fellow stars, WWE Hall of Famer details

A WWE Hall of Famer recently told a story about a real-life member of The Bloodline. It involves toughness and fights, which would lead to the star being feared backstage.

In an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Larry Zbyszko was asked about his most memorable backstage fight. Zbyszko then shared The High Chief Peter Maivia's tactics when it comes to fights. The veteran stated that The Rock's grandfather liked to "bite" and "eat" his opponent in a brawl, which is why he was feared back then.

Zbyszko recalled two instances where The High Chief got into a fight and used his teeth as a weapon. The first one was a brawl with fellow wrestler Billy Robinson, and the other one was with a truck driver.

"What he would do was eat you. He would be biting chunks of flesh out of your chest with these giant teeth. Billy Robinson takes him down. The next thing you know Billy Robinson is screaming, 'Oh my God! Get him off me. Get him off.' And the shirt's all bloody and there is skin hanging and I seen Maivia do this to a trucker in a truck stop," Zbyszko said. [From 01:35 to 02:01]

High Chief Peter Maivia started The Bloodline with Amituana'i Anoa'i

Peter Maivia and Amituana'i Anoa'i were blood brothers and that connection established The Bloodline family tree presented by The Rock at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff back in February.

Maivia was the promoter of Polynesian Pro Wrestling in Hawaii, a part of the National Wrestling Alliance. He wrestled for WWE from 1977 to 1981, when it was still known as World Wide Wrestling Federation and was under the control of Vincent J. McMahon.

On the other hand, the Anoa'i family started growing with Afa and Sika, The Wild Samoans, making a name for themselves. Most of their sons and grandsons became wrestlers as well, such as Roman Reigns, Rikishi, The Usos, Yokozuna, Rosey, Umaga, Tonga Kid, Samu, Manu, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and more.

Even Ava, the current general manager of NXT, is a member of the real-life Bloodline. Ava is the daughter of The Rock, making her a fourth-generation superstar.