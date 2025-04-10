Real-life Bloodline member drops major WWE return tease; potential WrestleMania surprise

Jacob Fatu is set to take on LA Knight next weekend at WWE WrestleMania 41. But it seems like there may be more to that match than meets the eye.
It's a surprise that Solo Sikoa and Fatu are not being handed their WrestleMania match, given recent teases, but one man who could make his return and insert himself into WrestleMania is Tonga Loa.
Loa hasn't been seen since getting injured back at Survivor Series: WarGames and it seems like The Bloodline member could finally be on his way back to WWE. The star recently shared an image on his Instagram story to celebrate National Siblings Day and he can be seen in the image without any slings or protection on his injured arm.
Check out the screenshot below:
Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE
Tonga Loa can be seen at the end of the back row, which also features his brother Tama Tonga who has been an integral part of the story with Solo Sikoa over the past few months.
Loa has been out of action for almost five months and it was reported that he was expected to return around WrestleMania season. While WWE could wait until the SmackDown that immediately follows 'Mania, they could also opt for Loa to return as part of The Show of Show.
Will Tonga Loa return at WWE WrestleMania 41?
It's clear that the story between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu is far from over, that being said, it's hard to imagine that LA Knight will become the first man to pin Fatu in a singles match on TV.
If Tonga Loa does make his return and cost Fatu the match, then it could lead to a new angle. The returning star could claim that Sikoa put him up to it and this could set up a blockbuster match between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa at Backlash.