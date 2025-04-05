Real-life Bloodline member Lance Anoa'i reacts to Jacob Fatu getting a title shot at WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu is set to challenge LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. WWE Superstar and real-life Bloodline member Lance Anoa'i has reacted to Fatu earning himself a shot at the title.

Fatu defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match on this week's WWE SmackDown. The win confirmed The Samoan Werewolf's spot in the WrestleMania 41 card, as he now has the chance to win his first singles title in the company. Fatu is a former WWE Tag Team Champion but was forced to hand over his title to Tonga Loa.

On his Instagram story, Anoa'i reacted to Fatu earning a shot at the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. The former is signed to WWE but hasn't made his in-ring debut.

Check out a screengrab of Anoa'i's Instagram story:

Jacob Fatu has been chasing the WWE United States Championship for weeks. He was previously unsuccessful in becoming the number one contender but now has the opportunity to dethrone The Megastar.

Knight became a two-time WWE United States Champion on the March 7 episode of WWE SmackDown. He defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch after previously losing the title at the Survivor Series: WarGames on November 30, 2024.

