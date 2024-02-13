Real-life Bloodline member would "love to see Cody finally finish the story" against Roman Reigns

A real-life Bloodline member recently stated that he wants to see Cody Rhodes finish his story against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Rikishi has been keeping a keen eye on The Bloodline's feud with Cody Rhodes for a while now. The Tribal Chief is all set to meet Rhodes again in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

On his podcast, Rikishi opened up about the upcoming match. He said that he wanted to see Rhodes finish the story. He added that Roman Reigns is the one who puts a**es in the seats and would be preferred from a business standpoint.

"For me, I'd love to see Cody finally finish the story. But when you look from a business standpoint, do we take it to... just thinking about the one person, or do we think about what's going to continue to put a**es in seats."

Cody Rhodes acknowledged Roman Reigns last year

During the buildup to WrestleMania 39, Rhodes chatted with Hindustan Times and said he acknowledges Reigns.

He did add, though, that Reigns needed to acknowledge him:

"Mr Heyman talking about acknowledging Roman, I acknowledge you da*n it. You need to acknowledge me. I am not perfect but my time since I came back to the WWE has been perfect. I am undefeated. I grew up, thank God, no crown, no chip, no master sword, no Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On April 2nd when the Sun goes down on Hollywood it is going down on Roman Reigns' generational run." [H/T Hindustan Times]

Cody Rhodes has another chance to dethrone The Tribal Chief this year. It remains to be seen if he manages to win the top prize this time or if The Bloodline foils his plans again.

