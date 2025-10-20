  • home icon
Real-life Bloodline member pushing hard for WWE signing

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 20, 2025 06:26 GMT
The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames 2022 (Image via WWE
The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames 2022 (Image via WWE's Official Website)

The Bloodline is one of the most successful groups in the history of WWE. A real-life member of the group recently showed interest in signing with the Stamford-based promotion. The star is none other than WWE Legend Umaga's son Zilla Fatu.

WWE had launched a program called WWE ID to support the training and development of stars from independent wrestling promotions. The program allowed wrestling schools and promotions to collaborate with the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut to produce future stars.

Zilla Fatu recently showed interest in signing with the developmental program on his X. He responded to a tweet shared by WWE's Official X account announcing the arrival of the next set of prospects for WWE ID. He asked his fans if they want to see him there.

"Where's my ZillaNation at ??? WHO WANTS TO SEE ME ON @WWEID ? Let's start the campaign HELLOOO; #FATUTHANG" Zilla Fatu wrote.

Fatu is the current 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion and makes sporadic appearances across different indie promotions. It will be interesting to see the real-life Bloodline member sign a deal with WWE ID.

Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu made his TNA debut earlier this year

Zilla has made a name for himself across the independent wrestling scene. He recently made his debut in Total Nonstop Action earlier this year. He represented 4th Rope Wrestling at the event as he entered TNA Slammiversary as their Heavyweight Champion.

He teamed up with Real1 (fka Enzo Amore in WWE) and Josh Bishop to face the team of Jake Something, Mance Warner and Steve Maclin. The trio from 4th Rope Wrestling picked up the win over the guys from TNA on one of their biggest shows of the year.

Fans are excited to see what is next for the next-generation Bloodline member in his wrestling career. It would be exciting to see him make more appearances for TNA Wrestling in future.

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
