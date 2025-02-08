Real-life Bloodline member sends a heartfelt message to Jimmy Uso following WWE SmackDown

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 was a big night for Jimmy Uso's family as Jey Uso punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Naomi sent a heartfelt message to Big Jim following Friday Night SmackDown.

Last year, Jimmy Uso returned to Friday Night SmackDown and became Big Jim when Roman Reigns acknowledged him for his loyalty to the family after WWE Bad Blood 2024. However, Jimmy hasn't had the same success as his twin brother Main Event Jey in the Stamford-based promotion.

Today, Naomi, who's married to Jimmy Uso in real life, sent a heartfelt message to her husband after he lost to Drew McIntyre and LA Knight on SmackDown. The two-time Women's Champion wrote a message in one of her Instagram stories as Uso entered the building for his match.

"Oh Big Jim! ❤️," Naomi wrote.

Naomi's message to Jimmy Uso! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Jimmy Uso won't compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Earlier this year, Jimmy Uso started to create his path to the top of the card as a singles competitor. He got into a feud with Carmelo Hayes, only for Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga to attack Big Jim on different occasions. Later, he entered the Men's Royal Rumble match but failed to win.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Jimmy Uso got a shot to earn his opportunity to compete in a world title match at WrestleMania 41, as he was in a qualifying match for the Men's Elimination Chamber. Big Jim faced Drew McIntyre and LA Knight in a Triple Threat bout for a spot.

In the final moment, Uso hit a splash, which Knight reversed into a cradle. After Uso broke out, The Megastar was ready to hit a BFT before McIntyre hit him with a Claymore and won the match. With this loss, Jimmy Uso won't compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber bout.

While he can compete at the event in some capacity, the Road to WrestleMania 41 for Big Jim won't include a title match against a world champion. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the eight-time Tag Team Champion in WWE.

