Real-life Bloodline member sends a message to Gunther after Jimmy Uso slaps him on WWE RAW

Jimmy Uso slapped Gunther on this week's Monday Night RAW. Zilla Fatu sent a message, reacting to Jimmy's slap to the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Jimmy Uso was revealed as Jey Uso's mystery tag team partner for his tag team match against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Backstage, Jimmy slapped Gunther after The Ring General tried ambushing Jey once again post-match. Gunther will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey at WrestleMania 41.

On X, Zilla reacted to the former multi-time tag team champion slapping The Ring General backstage on WWE RAW.

Check out Zilla's post:

Zilla is a member of the Anoa'i family. He is the son of WWE legend Umaga and competes on the independent circuit. The rising Anoa'i family member has competed in Reality of Wrestling and other notable promotions.

Jey became the #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match by last eliminating John Cena. He was previously unsuccessful in dethroning Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The 39-year-old superstar has failed to win a WWE world championship on multiple occasions. Last year, he won the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Bron Breakker before losing the title back to the reigning champion.

