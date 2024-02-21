Real-life Bloodline member sends a message to WWE Hall of Famer after resolving past issues

A real-life Bloodline member has sent a message to a WWE veteran after resolving his issues with him.

Zilla Fatu is back in Booker T's Reality Of Wrestling promotion. The young gun had parted ways with the Hall of Famer last year due to differences with him but had made it clear that there was no heat between them. Fatu's fans are excited about his future now that he's back working under Booker's guidance.

In a recent tweet, Booker shared a photo with Zilla Fatu. The real-life Bloodline member has now responded to the tweet with emojis.

The real-life Bloodline member also sent a message to Rikishi

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is high on Zilla Fatu and hopes to see him do big things in the future. Rikishi recently tweeted that it's time to set the record straight.

He mentioned The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Zilla Fatu in his tweet. Zilla noticed the tweet and responded to the WWE legend:

Zilla has previously wanted to join Jey Uso on the RAW brand. In a chat with Apples & Grapes, here's what he said about the same:

“You have Solo, Jimmy, and Roman on SmackDown. Jey is the only Bloodline member on Raw. He’s the babyface on Raw and beefing with everybody in the back. How can he keep himself lit and take over? I feel like they need to get me and Jacob Fatu. They need to sign us and put us on Raw and have us form our own Bloodline and somehow incorporate maybe us going to SmackDown and confronting them, ‘Y’all need to move right. This family is built off loyalty and respect. You’re not showing none of that.’" [H/T Fightful]

Only time will tell if WWE ends up signing Zilla and Jacob. The two stars would be interesting additions to the Anoaʻi family on the main roster.

