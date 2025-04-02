Real-life Bloodline member sends warning to WWE Hall of Famer; says he's coming for the title

The Bloodline has a huge month ahead of them, with WrestleMania 41 around the corner. The likes of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu are all expected to be in action. However, a real-life member is getting involved in his own battle, having sent a WWE Hall of Famer a warning.

Ad

The real-life Bloodline member in this situation is Zilla Fatu. The 25-year-old has long been linked with a move to WWE but is currently plying his craft in the independent circuit. He primarily works with Reality of Wrestling, where he is at odds with the promotion's founder, Hall of Famer Booker T.

Fatu stepped into the ring with Booker T back in January. Unfortunately, it ended up being a losing effort, as the Hall of Famer, alongside AJ Francis, Edge Stone, and Gaspar Hernandez, won the Gauntlet match. Nevertheless, the son of the legendary Umaga still has a score to settle with his "boss."

Ad

Trending

Taking to X, Zilla Fatu sent Booker T a message. He called out the NXT commentator, telling him to "pull up" and that they can "handle bidness." He also sent a message to Gaspar Hernandez, to whom he lost the ROW title, informing him that he would be looking to take back what he believes rightfully belongs to him.

Pull up on me, lets handle bidness old man @BookerT5x. PS - I'm coming for my title @TheOfficialROW," tweeted Zilla Fatu.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fatu is an incredibly talented wrestler, and he has shown that in Reality of Wrestling. Hopefully, he will join WWE sometime soon and, preferably, get to work with his family in The Bloodline.

Zilla Fatu acknowledges Roman Reigns as the one true Tribal Chief of The Bloodline

For the better half of last year, The Bloodline was in a civil war. The group split into two factions: the "New," led by Solo Sikoa, and the "OG," led by Roman Reigns. For months, people debated who the one true Tribal Chief is.

Ad

Zilla Fatu gave his two cents before WWE Crown Jewel, where The New and The OGs had their first real clash. Without hesitation, he declared that Reigns was his Tribal Chief.

A few months after this statement was made, Reigns confirmed it. He defeated Sikoa at RAW's Netflix premiere and took back the Ula Fala. That said, there is no telling when another civil war might break out, especially if real-life members like Zilla Fatu join the company soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback