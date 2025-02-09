Real-life Bloodline member set to undergo open heart surgery; family shares plea

The Bloodline has dominated the pro wrestling scene for several years now. However, the current crop is not the first to do so and there are members of the group who were part of WWE before Roman Reigns and The Usos made the name famous.

Samu, a former WWE Tag Team Champion, was part of the company for several years before making a name for himself in ECW. Samu signed a Legends contract with WWE back in 2022, just four years after he announced that he had stage 4 liver cancer.

The former WWE star is now set to undergo open heart surgery, and his family has shared his GoFundMe page in the hopes that the WWE Universe can help towards the total of the operation.

Trending

Expand Tweet

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

His sister Vale, who is Roman Reign's cousin, shared the plea on social media and noted that he would be undergoing the surgery on Monday. Samu has been part of several memorable moments for many wrestling fans around the world throughout his career and it seems he has had a lot of battles with his health in recent years.

Samu is the son of legendary Bloodline member Afa Anoa'i

WWE fans from the early 1990s will be aware of who Samu is, but younger fans would be more aware of his father Afa, who was one of the Wild Samoans, who were inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2007.

Sika, who was the other member of the duo, was the father of WWE's Bloodline leader Roman Reigns, but sadly, both men passed away last year.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling is in the blood of the Anoa'i family since Samu's sons have also continued to wrestle and Lance was reportedly recently signed by WWE but is yet to make his debut. Recent reports suggested that he was struggling with an injury. Samu has five children but Lance appears to be the one flying the flag high for the Samoan bloodline in the wrestling business.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback