Real life Bloodline member shares emotional message after recent health issue

The Bloodline has been one of the hottest acts in WWE for the last few years. A real-life member of the Anoa'i family recently posted an emotional message on social media.

Zilla Fatu, a real-life Bloodline member, was scheduled to defend his House Of Glory Crown Jewel Championship against Matt Cardona on January 17. Unfortunately, he missed the show allegedly due to a "tummy ache." Amid Fatu's absence, former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali showed up and defeated the former Zack Ryder in an engaging back-and-forth match.

Earlier today, Fatu took to Instagram Stories to pen down an emotional message. He thanked everyone who checked up on him after he was forced to miss the recent bout. Zilla further promised to return stronger than ever before:

"🙏🏾Thank you to everyone who checked up on me... I promise Ima shake back stronger den ever💯💯💯," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of Zilla Fatu's Instagram story below:

Zilla Fatu shareed an emotional message. [Photo credits: Instagram]

Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu recently suffered a shocking loss to a WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer recently Booker T returned to in-ring action for the first time since his appearance in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble to hand Zilla Fatu a shocking defeat.

On January 11, Fatu expected to lock horns with the wrestling legend at Reality of Wrestling's (ROW) Battle to the Bell event. However, the veteran tricked the 25-year-old into signing a contract that turned the bout into a Street Justice Rules Gauntlet Match. Booker T received assistance from four other stars and pinned Fatu to secure a shocking win.

Wrestling fans have been impressed by the most recent addition to the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline; Jacob Fatu. With many expecting Zilla Fatu to follow suit, it will be interesting to see if and if the Stamford-based wrestling promotion signs Umaga's son in the near future.

