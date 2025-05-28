Real-life Bloodline member teases WWE debut

A popular real-life Bloodline member recently took to social media to tease their massive WWE debut. It is none other than one-half of The Tonga Twins, Taahine Tonga.

Taahine Tonga is part of The Tonga Twins alongside her sister, TalaVou Tonga. The duo was trained by legendary wrestler Rikishi. They made a huge name for themselves on the independent circuit by becoming the first-ever female Tongan wrestlers to win the World Tag Team Championship in Women of Wrestling.

Since leaving WOW, the sisters have been heavily rumored to join the Stamford-based promotion. Taahine recently took to X/Twitter to drop a huge tease about her possible WWE debut. She sent a one-word message, referencing the Stamford-based promotion's all-women wrestling event, Evolution.

The next iteration of Evolution is scheduled to take place on July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Evolution," she wrote.

Real-life Bloodline member Taahine Tonga expressed her desire to face multiple top WWE names

Last year in October, a fan asked Taahine Tonga who she and her sister, TalaVou, wanted to face in World Wrestling Entertainment. The real-life Bloodline star dropped some huge names, including Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, The Usos, Nia Jax, and Bayley.

The star also named a few legends who are not competing in the Stamford-based promotion at the moment, including The Bella Twins and Tamina.

"Raquel & mamiii, Trinity & bianca, Usos, Nia & tamenia [Tamina], 'Bella twins', Meta 4, and Aj Lee & Baylee [Bayley]," wrote Taahine Tonga.

The Tonga Twins were spotted training at the WWE Performance Center last year in July. Since then, many people have been speculating when they would debut on the company's weekly programming. It will be interesting to see if Taahine and TalaVou would be part of Evolution.

