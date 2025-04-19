Real-life Bloodline member unexpectedly interrupts IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair before their title match at WrestleMania 41

IYO SKY will defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at The Showcase of The Immortals. On the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, all three superstars were interrupted by Naomi.

Naomi, a member of the Bloodline (Anoa'i) family, will be in action against Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41. Last year at WrestleMania XL, the two rivals teamed up with Belair to defeat the Damage CTRL trio of Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai in a six-woman tag team match.

While Naomi interrupted all three superstars on SmackDown, she specifically wanted to talk to Bianca Belair. The EST had walked out on her now-former tag team partner after it was revealed that she was indeed the culprit behind Cargill's attack.

Check out Naomi interrupting IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair:

Due to Naomi's attack, Cargill was forced to miss last year's Women's WarGames Match. She was also sidelined during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

However, Cargill returned at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. She immediately attacked Naomi, costing her the match and preventing her from potentially challenging for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Naomi and Cargill will compete in their first-ever singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

