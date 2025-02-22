Real-life Bloodline member warns Dominik Mysterio; sides with Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio often gets heat regardless of his mistakes or not. Recently, a real-life Bloodline member warned Dirty Dom to not mess with his father and sided with Rey Mysterio.

There are many real-life Bloodline members in the industry outside of WWE, including Zilla Fatu. The fourth-generation star has been making waves on the independent circuit, and it could only be a while before he joins the Stamford-based promotion alongside his family.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Zilla Fatu uploaded a video where he met Rey Mysterio. The two had a conversation, and Fatu spoke highly of the Hall of Famer. During this, the 25-year-old star said he's ready to get Dominik Mysterio in line if he misbehaves with his father again.

"Then he said keep going. We'll see you soon. And then he was just like, Keep working, keep grinding, we're waiting for you. So I told Rey, If Dom gets out of place one more time, you know who to call," Fatu said. [From 17:25 - 17:42]

Dominik Mysterio has a history with The Bloodline in WWE

In his early years, Dominik Mysterio entered the tag team division with his father and captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. In the following weeks, he crossed paths with The Bloodline for the first time, mainly Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The two teams battled it out on different occasions and eventually lost the titles to the villainous faction. However, there was a time when Dirty Dom came face-to-face with Roman Reigns and was yeeted out of the ring.

Later, Dominik Mysterio turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. Regardless, he still went up against the dominant faction, mainly after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, and lost.

Earlier this year, he shared the ring with Roman Reigns when they both entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Unfortunately, Mysterio was eliminated by Damian Priest, and Reigns was eliminated by CM Punk.

