Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu is celebrating today after a huge step in his life

Zilla Fatu has a reason to celebrate, and he's shared the news with everyone. The real-life Bloodline member just took a huge step. '

Ad

Fatu was arrested when he was younger and did his time in prison. Since then, the star has worked to turn his life around and focused on a pro wrestling career instead.

Zilla Fatu has many reasons to celebrate today, and he shared them on social media. He revealed that he was finally paying off all of his parole fees at the same time. It would be his last time paying parole. He talked to his officer, who helped give him a number that would mean he could pay it off immediately. Zilla Fatu said that he was paying it so that he could be done with it once and for all.

Ad

Trending

"What's up y'all! Hey, this is one of them days that I got to celebrate, you know, for me. Man, today feels so good, because you know why? Today is my last time paying parole. Aight? Let me say that again. Today is my last time that I am paying my parole fees, for real. A couple days ago, I was on the phone with my PO and he was telling me that I can pay it you know, little by little, but if you want, you can pay the rest of your parole fees off. So he ended up doing the calculations and whatever, and he came up with a number and he told me the number, and I was like, Hey, f**k it, I'm going to pay the whole thing. Just so I can be done with it. I am at the parole office right now."

Ad

Zilla Fatu went on to advise youngsters and others that if he could do it, everyone could. The real-life Bloodline member told them to stay out of the way and that doing the right thing would change their lives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More